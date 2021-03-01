 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: History Lesson
Letter: Re: History Lesson

The $15/hr wage is not a "liberal" issue, it is just common sense. Several years ago when I heard that Oregon considered $15 a living wage, I began to raise salaries for my housekeeper and my sister's aide, both part time.

I didn't do it all at once. Beginning at $12/hr I increased by $.50 twice a year, then $1 until we reached $15. Now they are getting more. These are the angels of our lives and deserve not to have to work six jobs to survive.

Eleanor Soler

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

