Letter: Re: History Lesson

The $15/hr wage is not a "liberal" issue, it is just common sense. Several years ago when I heard that Oregon considered $15 a living wage, I began to raise salaries for my housekeeper and my sister's aide, both part time.
I didn't do it all at once. Beginning at $12/hr I increased by $.50 twice a year, then $1 until we reached $15. Now they are getting more. These are the angels of our lives and deserve not to have to work six jobs to survive.
Eleanor Soler
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.