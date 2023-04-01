The Arizona Governor has it exactly to pause the state on the death penalty. The more time we spend studying it, the closer we will come to stopping something that doesn't work. Designed for the "worst of the worst?" The worst prisoners in Arizona are not on death row, they're in the general population. I've met 3 men who lived on Arizona's death row. I met them as free men because I never committed murder and neither did they. The death penalty is so expensive because taxpayers pay for both the prosecution and the defense, and we pay Judges more than we pay Wardens. Lawyers are paid more than prison guards.