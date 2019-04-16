Re: the March 26 letter "Parents should have sought legal status."
I wholeheartedly agree with the writer and the Boarder Patrol's arrest of a family on the Southside. I can't quite figure out why the Arizona Daily Star felt it was newsworthy to write an article about people being outraged over a matter in which Boarder Patrol was simply doing its job( and I thank them for it). If anything, people should have been outraged that individuals choose to live in the United States illegally for years, have children and then fail to do anything to obtain citizenship for them and their children. What happened is entirely their fault and my sympathies are with the children whose parents were willing to risk harming their children because, for whatever reason, they choose not to do the right thing.
Paul S. Banales
Northeast
