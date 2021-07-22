 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: 'Horrific' attack in Tucson leaves at least 2 dead, several wounded
There has been a horrific shooting on the south side of Tucson. Leslie Scarlett shot two EMTs sitting in their ambulance, shot and killed a neighbor, another neighbor was wounded. He is suspected of torching a house where an burned unidentified body was found inside. Now authorities are investigating a January house fire across the street wherein Scarlett's mother and another were killed. Was Scarlett ever a suspect in that case? Tucson homicides are increasing, thus far 38, which is 12 more than this time last year. Meanwhile, Pima County Democrats elected a new county prosecutor, Conover, who, because of her progressive political philosophy and "Restorative Justice" policies, will not seek the death penalty in homicide cases, like the horrific one involving Scarlett, if he survives to be prosecuted. Mayor Romero's response to these murders is for Congress to pass firearms background checks. But has any law enforcement agency or local news outlets, i.e., the Star, even bothered to determine how firearms were acquired by perpetrators in these cases?

Steve Denver

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

