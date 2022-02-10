Letter: Re: House votes to ban critical race theory-Feb. 5,2022

Re: the Feb. 5 article "AZ House votes to ban critical race theory."
I read this article with alarm. I doubt that any of the legislators who voted on this issue have read The 1619 Project which should be essential reading before having an opinion. I doubt that many understand what CRT actually is. It is miss and confusingly named. “ Critical “ implies criticism but in fact it is critical that we all have a more complete understanding of our country’s checkered history. It is also critical in that it criticizes many policies and actions involving race relations in the past and how these have effected people of all races past , present and future. Every professional knows that if we don’t recognize, and learn from our mistakes and those of others we are likely to repeat them. Most of our forefathers were remarkable but imperfect human beings but some also made some bad even unforgivable choices. This may diminish ,but not erase their greatness. CRT is not theoretical ; it ‘s an expanded, more nuanced understanding of the complexities of race in America
Herschel Rosenzweig
Foothills
