 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: House votes to ban critical race theory-Feb. 5,2022
View Comments

Letter: Re: House votes to ban critical race theory-Feb. 5,2022

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 5 article "AZ House votes to ban critical race theory."

I read this article with alarm. I doubt that any of the legislators who voted on this issue have read The 1619 Project which should be essential reading before having an opinion. I doubt that many understand what CRT actually is. It is miss and confusingly named. “ Critical “ implies criticism but in fact it is critical that we all have a more complete understanding of our country’s checkered history. It is also critical in that it criticizes many policies and actions involving race relations in the past and how these have effected people of all races past , present and future. Every professional knows that if we don’t recognize, and learn from our mistakes and those of others we are likely to repeat them. Most of our forefathers were remarkable but imperfect human beings but some also made some bad even unforgivable choices. This may diminish ,but not erase their greatness. CRT is not theoretical ; it ‘s an expanded, more nuanced understanding of the complexities of race in America

Herschel Rosenzweig

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: More Finchem Folly

Arizona's Republican legislators are sadly among the leaders in wanting to enact laws restricting voter rights. The latest example is HB2596, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News