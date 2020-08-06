Letter: Re: Hundreds of Tucson teachers summoned to campuses

Re: the Aug. 2 article "Hundreds of Tucson teachers summoned to campuses."
As a retired thirty-year educator and member of this community, I am aware that the responsibilities of today’s Tucson-area district superintendents are enormous. The decision whether or not to bring students, educators, and support staff back into school buildings during the pandemic, which continues to be a moving target, is a daunting one.
In this context, I must applaud TUSD’s Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo for his depth of understanding of the public health crisis in which we all find ourselves. All of us must do our part to stop COVID-19 community spread. Thankfully, with Dr. Trujillo’s leadership, the largest school district in southern Arizona is doing just that by providing remote learning and teaching for any student, educator, and staff member who is able to work from home. The entire Tucson community is fortunate to have his leadership during this challenging time.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!