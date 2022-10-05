Letter: Re; I am a fascist

The letter writers puff piece on being a fascist made me cringe. I wanted a better understanding of fascism, so I found an essay by Umberto Eco listing the 14 characteristics of fascism.

If you follow the letter writers usual two week dump of vitriol comprised of his master list of grievances, you would expect to find it is from the likes of Gym Jordan, Fox News, and Ted Cruz’s talking points, It becomes very clear that he does fill a lot of boxes on Umberto’s list.

Meanwhile Rusty Bowers (who served honorably for 30 years) explains how he derailed Republican legislation that in essence would allow the Republican legislature to over-ride the will of the people and chose their party’s choice of presidential candidate.

Rusty is gone now, because he wasn’t trump enough. In November if we vote in a Republican legislature, and a Republican governor, we may get to find out what fascism really is all about.

Larry Robinson

Northwest side