Letter: Re: Independent Voter LTE of 10/20/2022

The writer notes more voters are choosing to not affiliate with political parties and lauds the advantages of thinking independently when voting. I couldn’t agree more. However, the writer lists attributes of independent voters that sound very Republican. In reality, independent voters generally lean either left or right and rarely exhibit truly “independent” thought; giving consideration to ideas and issues from both the left and right.

For this independent voter, this year is a one-issue election. Independent voters, already sidelined by political parties, can be further disenfranchised by candidates and supporters who embrace the lie of a stolen 2020 election. This belief has resulted in unnecessary new laws and ballot propositions in the name of “election security”, designed to limit votes by Independents and others not registered as Republicans. Despite having positions on other issues that I may agree with, these candidates and propositions will not get my vote this year.

Bruce Hale

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

