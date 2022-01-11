Letter: re: Inmate Transfer to Private Prison Raises AZ's Costs

If Arizona taxpayers paid more attention to how their money is spent, they would prohibit private prisons in this state. The closure of the state prison in Florence, and the transfer of its inmates to La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy is just one example of how legislators (and probably the governor) are influenced by the record-high campaign contributions of this for-profit industry.
And not only will the per person costs be higher, but the detainees will be subjected to dangerously below-standard health conditions as concluded in a Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General report.
This travesty should have us all contacting our legislators as the 2022 legislative session begins.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.