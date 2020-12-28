Letter: Re: "Isn't basketball just basketball?'

I could not agree more! Either be gender specific with all subtitles or eliminate this discriminatory practice. Since I have been following the Lady Cats, I have become particularly aware of the heavily weighted (in favor of the mens team) reporting on the Sports page. The womens team is ranked #6 in the nation and yet coverage is often relegated to page 4 while the mens team coverage lives on the front page. I know a lot of women, young and old who are avid sports fans and would delighted to be equally represented in our newspaper.
Barbara Tanzillo
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.