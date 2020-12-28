 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: "Isn't basketball just basketball?'
View Comments

Letter: Re: "Isn't basketball just basketball?'

I could not agree more! Either be gender specific with all subtitles or eliminate this discriminatory practice. Since I have been following the Lady Cats, I have become particularly aware of the heavily weighted (in favor of the mens team) reporting on the Sports page. The womens team is ranked #6 in the nation and yet coverage is often relegated to page 4 while the mens team coverage lives on the front page. I know a lot of women, young and old who are avid sports fans and would delighted to be equally represented in our newspaper.

Barbara Tanzillo

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News