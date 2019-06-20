Re: the June 17 letter "Santa Ritas are not that scenic; build away."
The letter writer tells why he supports the Rosemont mine. "Santa Ritas are not that scenic." He adds that he was able to recover from sadness when his church back in England was reduced to half size.
Mr Stewart, the Rosemont Mine will be an open pit blasted into the heart of the Santa Ritas outside Tucson, Arizona. It is an abomination whose consequences will contaminate and deplete the scarce water in our region. Rosemont will use use millions of gallons of water a day, poison the aquifer, destroy critical habitat , kill or drive off endangered species like the Jaguar, destroy ten thousand years of native history, threaten the health of future generations and destroy our environment forever, leaving us a wasteland where once was a pristine forest. The Santa Ritas are not a church but an open air cathedral that can never be rebuilt . The jobs are temporary, the destruction of our environment is permanent and cannot ever be mitigated.
Eduardo Quintana
West side
