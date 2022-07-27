 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: July 10 letter "Step up, Az Legislators" by Dan Wilson

In response to Dan Wilson's July 10 letter, I would like to emphasize that our librarians are custodians of free speech not caretakers of potential book burners or fascist internet oversight. This type of overreach of government is not in keeping with American ideals. Remember the 1950’s and McCarthyism? That was a black mark on American society and many lost jobs and good reputations.

The last time I looked, we are a nation that was founded on separation of Church and state. Morals should be guided in churches, synagogues and mosques. People should act with good conscience in all manners of living. One cannot judge well without walking in another’s shoes. Jesus also advised: “He who is without sin, throw the first stone . . .” (John 8:7-8).

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

