Letter: RE: June 13 Daily Star, “Immigrants risk arrest as they rally with Black Lives Matter”
Letter: RE: June 13 Daily Star, "Immigrants risk arrest as they rally with Black Lives Matter"

Just when we thought that Americans had bipartisanship agreement to not allow foreign nationals to influence the internal US political process, this lead story arrives.

While the evil Russian provocateurs remain persona non gratae to all, those coming from warmer climates that are unable to secure legal US entry, continue to get an ideological free pass from the left.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

