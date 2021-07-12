 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: June 17 letter "Legacy of Fraud in Pima County Elections"
Letter: Re: June 17 letter "Legacy of Fraud in Pima County Elections"

The writer is correct. Territorial elections were ripe for fraud, the elections of 1880 and 1884 in Pima County being good examples. The names of all eligible voters were put in the Great Register. Ballots were handwritten with the name of the voter and the candidates they wanted to vote for. Poor penmanship and misspellings made it difficult to check names against the register and some voted in more than one precinct as a result. None of this was due to the fact that Democrats were cheating in the elections. In fact, if you read detailed accounts of these elections, you will see that both parties participated in their fair share of election meddling. Also, what many today are unaware of is that the political platform of the Republican Party of late 1800's was far more similar to today's Democratic Party platform. Conversely, the political platform of the Democratic Party of the late 1800's is more similar to today's Republican Party platform. So, who, then are the real cheaters?

Laura Steele

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

