Letter: Re: June 29 article "Davis Bilingual garden grows from loss of teachers' son"
Thank you for the positive article and images concerning the parents and students (the Barcelo Brigade), who are reaching out to help a beloved Davis Bilingual teacher and his wife (also a teacher) with the loss of their son. So often when a loved one is mourned, there is nothing others can really do beyond expressing words of condolence. In this case, the families are able to show their support through their work in the garden, utilize the ideas presented to them by Mr. Barcelo, and bring the garden to fruition in a continuing cycle of life. In the article and images, I especially appreciated, the integration of the good concepts which were taught to make this intensive garden work a labor of love, learning and healing.

Mary Annette Giltner

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

