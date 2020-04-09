Letter: Re Kelly continues to campaign
Letter: Re Kelly continues to campaign

I could not believe the letter to the editor accusing Mark Kelly of being immoral and unethical for continuing his campaign. This is a man who has served our country his entire life and stood by his wife’s side after she was gunned down representing our state. Mark Kelly is campaigning because he knows we need him now more than ever to bring honesty, responsibility and integrity back to this country and to our state.

Mary Vida

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

