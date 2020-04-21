Letter: Re: 'Kiss jaguars goodbye' in Arizona if border wall cuts off access from Mexico

The AZ Star featured an article "Kiss jaguars goodbye' in Arizona if border wall cuts off access from Mexico." It was an alarmist type article saying that construction of the ongoing border wall could end any jaguar presence in Arizona. Five male jaguars have been spotted in Arizona since 1996. That is an average of one every five years! The article failed to mention that there are about 70 miles of open border with Mexico on the Tohono O'Odham reservation, where jaguars could cross over. Is there any doubt that a border wall could save migrant's lives, both adults and children, acting as an impediment and a deterrent? A DHS report revealed one in three smuggled women are sexually abused during their journey to the border. Most smuggled migrants enter the country illegally between the ports of entry. How many of their lives are worth an obscure jaguar? A new Biden administration soft on illegal immigration enforcement and lenient on asylum claims could initiate another massive influx of Central Americans.
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
