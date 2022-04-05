 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: re:Lawsuits challenge AZ's new voting law

Arizona State legislators continue to enact laws which they know will be challenged in court. Side-by-side articles in the April 2nd Daily Star cite lawsuits which have already been filed or probably will be filed. Whenever this happens it is we, the taxpayers, who foot the bill. I am extremely tired of thoughtless legislators passing laws which will cost us hundreds of thousands or even millions of our hard-earned dollars. The majority party in the Arizona Legislature does not care about the taxpayers who are their constituents. Show them what you think of their disregard for our welfare; vote them out of office in November.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

