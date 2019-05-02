It seems rather obvious that our ‘state drink’ should be water, or more specifically, pure, potable water. On how many occasions have we quenched our thirst with a cold glass of ice water. What better libation in its purist form to accomplish such a task that is also the base liquid for other drinks, such as sun-tea!
As mentioned in the article, the ‘state’ is seeking a beverage that is “unique.” How much more “unique” can clean, potable water be when we the citizens of Arizona could be on the brink of losing a resource that for many years has been taken for granted by myopic city fathers and transient developers alike.
As this essential life-sustaining resource continues to dwindle and is squandered by a large metropolitan city, or aquifers compromised and indefinitely polluted by a foreign conglomerate in the Santa Rita Mountains, the “uniqueness” of water as the state beverage becomes increasingly apparent!
Richard Wakefield
Northeast side
