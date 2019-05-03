Re: the April 28 article "Let's broaden the preschool effort."
I highly recommend that Jonathan Hoffman, the Pima County Board of Supervisors, and anyone else who questions the efficacy of high-quality preschool education see "No Small Matter," a film about brain development and early childhood learning (nosmallmatter.com). Thank you to the Southern Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children, Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children, and Child and Family Resources for sharing the film with the Tucson community. There is plenty of data that shows what child and family advocates claim—better K-20 academic success—an outcome we should all be interested in. Arizona Daily Star Opinion Editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen is spot on. Let’s keep talking and come together as a community to provide publicly funded preschool for Tucson’s highest-needs children.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
