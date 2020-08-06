Letter: Re: Letter about Trump's Ads

A letter writer complained about Trump campaign's TV ad portraying an elderly woman frightened by a burglar and calling the police at 911 just receiving a voice message. The gist of the ad is that this will be the result of Biden's police polices. Biden has not said he would "de-fund" the police, but rather "redirect" funding. A parsing of words that essentially means the same thing to deceive the "gullible." The Democrat writer is tired of Trump sponsored ads, although I like the "Latinos for Trump" one featuring the owner of Sammy's Mexican Grill in Catalina, who has been harassed and intimidated by Democrat callers. I am quite tired of the Mark Kelly ads all over TV. He uses a military analogy of being in combat and not caring if your fellow pilots are Democrats or Republicans, but the goal is to work together to get the mission done. Kelly does not mention what the mission is, like helping fellow Democrats in Congress to pass their leftist agenda.
Stella Murphy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!