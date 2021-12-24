 Skip to main content
Letter: Re Letter Biden has better way to deal with Russia
Re:the Dec. 19 letter "A better way to deal with Russia."

The letter writer of 'Biden has better way to deal with Russia' stated that 'Biden refuses Putin’s demand that Ukraine be denied NATO membership. He warns Putin that invasion would prompt increased military aid to Ukraine and severe new economic sanctions against Russia', that 'Trump favored Putin’s word over that of his intelligence experts, met with Putin privately and confiscated the notes of a translator' and ' I don't t know if Biden’s approach will succeed, but I’m glad he, and not Trump, is dealing with Vlad on this crisis.' I do not remember Putin amassing thousands of troops and hundreds of tanks on the Ukraine border under Trump. Remember Biden's Helsinki summit in June with Putin? That obviously scared him a lot! Where are the transcripts of the meetings with Putin? Remember it was under Obama and BIDEN that Putin invaded Crimea. Trump took 52 policy actions against Russia. It was Biden who waived Trump's sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Robert Nesbit

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

