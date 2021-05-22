 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: Letter "Immigrants will bolster workforce"
View Comments

Letter: Re: Letter "Immigrants will bolster workforce"

  • Comments

The writer of "Immigrants will bolster workforce" should be aware of some things. America allows about 1 million "legal" immigrants into the country annually. There are still millions of Americans who have not returned to the work force since Covid began. In part because of the stupidity of Democrats in Congress and Biden for passing a $1.9 trillion partisan stimulus bill that included $300 WEEKLY unemployment benefits through September. That is in addition to normal state unemployment benefits. Small business owners are looking for employees, but some report they cannot find any because of this lucrative unemployment federal benefit that provides an incentive not to work. It is believed to be a reason for April's dismal jobs numbers. If thousands of migrant adults coming here illegally are granted asylum status, they will eventually be given work authorization, creating more competition in the job market and putting downward pressures on wages. Two bad economic situations created by Democrats and Biden.

Shane Foster

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News