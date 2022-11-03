Letter: Re: Letter Liberal Ignorance of Firearms

The writer defends semi-automatic weapons because a person actually needs to physically pull the trigger each time a round is fired, not the spraying of bullets automatically. Tell that to the dead school children, mall shoppers, and others murdered. Sorry, the poor gunman had to pull the trigger…so difficult. Wonder what the writer uses his semi-automatic for? Target shooting? Hunting? More likely to defend himself and Green Valley when the “Liberals” attack, but wait, the “Liberals” are ignorant of firearms so he should be safe enough. I’m a gun owner. don't need a semi-automatic for any reason. Do you?