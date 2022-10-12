Letter: RE; Letter "Monsoons during climate change"

In a recent letter a writer asks why are there monsoons during global warming and climate change. To keep this very simple, moisture streaming northward from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico during the summer, together with intense daytime heat create the monsoons. A research study published in the Amer. Meteorological Society Journal states the increasing heat is resulting in more extreme weather. This extreme weather change is causing monsoons to last longer with heavier rain fall, this is happening even through total monsoon precipitation is declining. Since the writer also does not understand the difference between weather and climate; weather is the state of the atmosphere at a specific place and time and climate is weather conditions prevailing in a area in general over a long period.