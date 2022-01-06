 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: letter "Put yourself in their shoes"
View Comments

Letter: Re: letter "Put yourself in their shoes"

  • Comments

Re: the Jan. 6 letter "Put yourself in their shoes."

The letter writer wrote "The letter writer chastised Curt Prendergast for his excellent in-depth series about migrant deaths on the U.S. border, blaming President Joe Biden and his policies for encouraging families and unaccompanied children to risk their lives for freedom. Does the letter writer not understand that these migrants are fleeing violence, drought and the resultant extreme poverty, most of which are the result of U.S. policies." The problem is that many of these people are claiming asylum, and the factors he cites do not meet the criteria for it. Are we to allow in tens of millions of Central Americans until there is nobody there? So let's blame America because of our previous involvements in supporting agri business or dictators vs allowing Soviet/Cuban communist expansion. The situation is more complex then just blaming America. Drops in coffee prices, formation of MS13 gangs, and government corruption from the drug trade are factors. A Sandinista communist still is the President of Nicaragua, who violently represses political opposition.

Rosalinda Vasquez

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The state next door

I'm grateful for the Star's coverage of wastewater and potable water problems in Guaymas and San Carlos. Those linked problems are common thro…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News