Letter: Re: letter "Put yourself in their shoes"

Re: the Jan. 6 letter "Put yourself in their shoes."
The letter writer wrote "The letter writer chastised Curt Prendergast for his excellent in-depth series about migrant deaths on the U.S. border, blaming President Joe Biden and his policies for encouraging families and unaccompanied children to risk their lives for freedom. Does the letter writer not understand that these migrants are fleeing violence, drought and the resultant extreme poverty, most of which are the result of U.S. policies." The problem is that many of these people are claiming asylum, and the factors he cites do not meet the criteria for it. Are we to allow in tens of millions of Central Americans until there is nobody there? So let's blame America because of our previous involvements in supporting agri business or dictators vs allowing Soviet/Cuban communist expansion. The situation is more complex then just blaming America. Drops in coffee prices, formation of MS13 gangs, and government corruption from the drug trade are factors. A Sandinista communist still is the President of Nicaragua, who violently represses political opposition.
Rosalinda Vasquez
South side
