Letter: Re: Letter to the Editor Jan 7, 2022, Free Bus Service is Communism
Letter: Re: Letter to the Editor Jan 7, 2022, Free Bus Service is Communism

Re: the Jan. 7 letter "Free bus service is communism."

I thank the Arizona Star for bringing to my attention that the bus service is free. In fact, it is not limited to the Bus Service but is in effect for many (if not all) Sun Tran services. It was instituted to give riders fiscal relief during the Covid epidemic. I am fortunate to not require this free service.

This policy brings local meaning to the phrase in the preamble to the U.S. constitution “To promote the general welfare”.

The surprising fact is that the policy began in March 2020, and this insidious Communist infiltration has been hitherto unnoticed! It was suggested that the State should rectify the situation.

I am in disagreement with state government interference with a local program that is intended to promote the general welfare of our citizens. Interference and control by the Central Government in Phoenix is in fact an example of nitpicking Communist control.

Michael Burdoo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

