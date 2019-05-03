Re: the April 29 letter "We can't, shouldn't push all mining abroad."
The letter came across as a well-written, fact-based argument for the Rosemont mine. The writer did not mention that she is the local lead geologist for a international mining consulting corporation. She does not say whether she does business with the Hudbay Company and its Rosemont Mine. Her assertions that US mining companies comply with strict environmental, health and safety laws and protect workers and local communities are not always true. Look at all the current legal actions against US mining companies, including in Arizona.
We have the right to express our differing opinions, but we also have the responsibility to be honest about our connections to an issue. I am a Pima County resident who is concerned about increased water costs, road damage and damaged scenery from the Rosemount Mine, I am a member of Tucson Audubon Society.
John Higgins
Southeast side
