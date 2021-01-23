 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: Letters on TMC vaccination program
Letter: Re: Letters on TMC vaccination program

I was scheduled for vaccine today...with a little concern. Then I read both letters on TMC. So I showed up at TMC Lot 11 a bit ahead of time (a 4:30 appointment means you're in the 4:30 LINE)..and wow, almost like the old time Military... the Staff gently and with a smile guides you seamlessly through the hour-long line..gentle shot..then they check you as they wisk you back to your car and on your way to Miller Time!!!

The awesome Vaccination System TMC has brought us in record time is a thing of beauty. It must be recognized as such..and if you are Lucky enough to get on a TMC program. They will take care of you!

TMC ROCKS!!!!!!

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

