Re: the March 13 article "Let your kids thrive on their own."
Reading Mr. Lindstrom was like taking me back to my childhood. I was born in 1947 after my father got back from the war as were most of the kids In our neighborhood. we had enough kids to field teams in any sport. The only difference was in our neighborhood we ate lunch at the closest home instead of going home. At 5:00 PM, our neighbor rang a cow bell that could be heard for blocks and we all went home for supper.
We spent our time exploring the woods near our house, playing ball and just hung out. We learned many skills that helped us mature into normal active kids with the quest to learn and work together.
While we didn’t have such overachievers as his class, we had all most 100% of us go to college and fulfilled the American dream. So many happy memories.
James McLin
East side
