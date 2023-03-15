Reading Mr. Lindstrom was like taking me back to my childhood. I was born in 1947 after my father got back from the war as were most of the kids In our neighborhood. we had enough kids to field teams in any sport. The only difference was in our neighborhood we ate lunch at the closest home instead of going home. At 5:00 PM, our neighbor rang a cow bell that could be heard for blocks and we all went home for supper.