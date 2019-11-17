The Star published a Local Opinion 'Fruit of the poisonous tree revisited." Authored byJeff Rayner, designated as a "Special" to the AZ Star. Rayner's opinion piece is full of baloney! He wrote "He (Trump) knows that without the help of the Russians he would not be in office." That is crap! What got Trump elected were his tireless mass rallies across the country that were ignored by the liberal news media. If anything, it was the Democrat National Committee and the Clinton campaign that paid for unfounded dirt on Trump provided by the RUSSIANS and used it to harm him during the campaign and after it with the Mueller phony Russia "collusion" investigation, which obtained FISA surveillance warrants based in significant part on that dirt! What got Trump elected was Hillary Clinton, a poor campaigner not really liked by some Democrats who stayed home expecting her to win by a landslide. Rayner's opinion is pathetic, full of unfounded or disputed assertions, but gladly published by the Trump hating AZ Star!
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.