The writer takes issue with climate change as the cause of wildfires, stating that "there is no clue as to a solution but baseless claims to try and tie the two topics together to raise the fear factor." The writer offers no science in support. Instead she attacks Anthony Fauci for his Covid efforts: he lied and the Science Moms lied.

We can't let this kind of unsupported personal attack take the place of what scientists have actually stated about the connection between wildfires and global warming (became "climate change"because "global warming" was too hot to handle politically.) The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) states: "Climate change, including increased heat, extended drought, and a thirsty atmosphere, has been a key driver in increasing the risk and extent of wildfires...which require the alignment of a number of factors, including temperature, humidity and the lack of moisture in fuels, such as treen, shrubs, grasses and forest debris...all have strong direct or indirect ties to ..climate change."