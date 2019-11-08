The writer laments that primaries are closed, meaning only party members and not the general electorate can vote.
Political parties are formed by people with like-minded ideology because they see more strength in numbers. They select their candidates however they choose; by vote, by lottery, by Ouija board or in the smoke-filled cloakroom. Fairness is not an issue.
Political parties are not mentioned in our Constitution and Papa George didn’t like them, but we’ve got them because we apparently need them and every party deserves to present themselves to the American electorate in the best way they choose. I’m pretty sure that Communist Party USA would not appreciate Libertarians selecting their candidates.
The writer says that every citizen deserves the right to participate in primaries, and I agree. So join a party that shares your views and help them succeed.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
