Letter: Re: March 18 letter, Government by and for the People

I am a volunteer with the current Arizonans for Fair Elections petition drive, which seeks to reinstate Permanent Early Voting, allow voting anywhere in the county where a person is registered, increase funding for Clean Elections candidates, and prevent the legislature from overriding the voters in a presidential election. As Merrill Eisenberg wrote, Arizona’s Constitution was designed to promote democracy through popular referendum and initiative, as well as through our elected legislature. But referenda and initiatives, which now require hundreds of thousands of signatures to get on the ballot, don’t get the kind of press coverage that activities in the legislature get. Citizens may not hear about the referendum or initiative until it’s too late for them to sign it or organize an opposing effort. Newspapers like the Star could help to solve this problem by running a regular listing of signature-gathering efforts, with information about where and how to contact them.
Robert Wallace
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.