Letter: Re: Maricopa ballot recount
Arizona Senate president, Karen Fann, is pushing for a "full forensic audit" of Maricopa's election results. She won a court order on Feb. 26, In the court order, the Senate was going to check at least 550,000 ballots. Now that Fann has won the court, the number has risen to 2.1 million, all of the placed ballots. There is no identified fraud, that took the election away from President Trump. Fann hasn't produced any evidence or plan for a recount nor has she showed who will count the ballots. What is she thinking?

David McCarty

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

