Letter: RE: Mask Rules Don’t Sit Well…” by Jonathan Cooper AP (7/20/20)
Letter: RE: Mask Rules Don’t Sit Well…” by Jonathan Cooper AP (7/20/20)

Mr. Cooper describes an Arizona “citizenry of outlaws” who refuse to wear masks while carrying their concealed COVID infections. He claims this practice supports our “independent streak” and maintains our “loner” and maverick” status. Are all AZ residents OK with that? The State of our One Nation in part depends on Arizonans waking up to the real threat today in our country. Couldn’t we instead form a masked posse to help enforce the retreat of this menacing virus?

Laura Bartkowski

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

