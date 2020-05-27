Letter: Re: May 24th article. Worried season-ticket holders can save seats under UA policy

Re: the May 24 article "Worried season-ticket holders can save seats under UA policy."
UArizona football should have no trouble this Fall, if and when they field another losing team. Recruits don’t want to come to play in Tucson for a team that doesn’t go to a quality Bowl Game or that doesn’t win a Conference championship. Season ticket holders have to pay a “kings ransom” to “save” their beloved seat(s) and then they have to fork over more folding money to buy the season ticket.
Social distancing will be super easy. With fewer fans coming to the games, seats can be “sold” in every other row and then two empty seats between people. If two fans are from the same household, they can seat next to each other, with prior permission, if wearing a mask 😷.
Remember when U of A (think PAC-10) had football and basketball games, sometimes on TV?
Those were the days. But BIG TV (PAC-12 Network) came in and gave Athletic Departments piles of money to follow new rules and they decide time and day!
Ken Unwin
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!