I and most probably others were grateful for the family the hawk visited and who then contacted the correct people to return it to its owner.
A good ending for the hawk and its owner. Wonderful!
Then, a flash of clarity.
I replaced the word falconer or bird with the word guns or gun owner: Guns have numbered bands that can be used to trace them back to their owners. Skill classes take years to become a gun owner. A gun owner must be licensed by the state. Apprentice gun owners have to be sponsored for a license by master gun owners. Gun owners must have their holding facility inspected before they are allowed to keep a gun.
Absolutely the perfect outline for a good ending to protect: children, seniors, bible students, parade watchers, shoppers and on and on.
We can do this. We must do this. Let's do this now.
Judy Mercer
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.