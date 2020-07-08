Letter: Re: Mayor, council must move to limit TPD 6/26/20

Jeanie Colaianni
I was appalled to read about the death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez at the hands of the Tucson Police. Nowhere in the Star did I read of any justification for the restraint methods used by the three officers who were called to assist with a mental health issue. The police behavior was inhumane and outrageous and we should all be sickened that this happened in our city. Equally disturbing is that this killing was hidden by the police department for two months and that the officers only resigned after the video tape was released. I completely agree with Opinion writer Francisco Cantu that Police Chief Magnus should resign. Magnus boasts of a “Mental Health Support Team” yet it appears, sadly, that this team did not support Carlos Ingram-Lopez.
