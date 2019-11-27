Re: the Nov. 19 letter "Mayor, council should represent all of us."
A Foothills resident complains about Downtown Tucson, Tucson roads, park maintenance, and Tucson traffic enforcement. He says mayor and council are not representing 98% of Tucsonans. I don't agree with most of his complaints but more importantly, this letter writer lacks standing in that as a Foothills resident, he does not pay Tucson taxes nor can he vote in Tucson elections. Perhaps he can lobby his fellow Foothills residents for annexation into the City of Tucson. Not likely but one can always hope.
Charles Rochman
Midtown
