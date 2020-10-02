Letter: Re: McSally is right on A-10, China

The writer obviously doesn't read. Martha McSally is far from the " person of intelligence, principles, empathetic, someone who thinks for herself, committed to the rule of law.
McSally voted with Trump more than 51 other Republicans, at 94.8%. Yes, she is #6 on the bipartisan list, having voted on 4 bipartisan bills. Four.
The writer has obviously never seen McSally's ads. WorldView is NOT Mark Kelly’s company. His shares are about $150,000 or less. He NEVER had a seat on the Board. No one put $15 million in his pocket. WorldView paid it's county landlords $24.8 million to lease it.
The 400 promised jobs, from WorldView, NOT Kelly, was a 20-year commitment. They have 90 full-timers making $78,000 per year. Five were laid off.
Kelly left WorldView in February 2019. He was NOT active in 2020 when COVID-19 hit.
All we know about her are her false ads since she says she's "not a people person."
Every McSally ad is a lie.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
