Letter: Re: Migrants taking longer, deadlier routes across border, UA study finds

Re: the April 20 article "Study: Migrants take lethal routes."
The article said that "migrant" deaths had increased over the years due to their being pushed into more remote areas. The article blamed Trump's Title 42 order during the pandemic, something Biden has continued. It blamed Trump's Mexico protocols for asylum. All of this concern for the well being of "migrants" dying in the desert But NO expressed concern for the tens of thousands, many unaccompanied children, coming now on the dangerous trek from Central America. Mexican smugglers abusing many. Where is the criticism in the article of Biden, who immediately rescinded Trump's border policies, starting this crisis. Many "migrants" feel Biden invited them to come. Where is the criticism of these "migrants" for coming in the first place jeopardizing their safety and their children's safety? The Star does sympathetic stories about those people coming here illegally, never any criticisms of them. Why is that?
Tony Domino
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.