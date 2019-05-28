Re: the February 25 letter "More money for schools is a joke.
This is a response to the "More money for schools is a joke" The writer was complaining about a proposal for more money for schools: "It' for the future of our kids." He said no. "Make due with what you have."
That proves to me the ignorance of this writer. When he does not know the difference in make do with what you have and make due with what you have, is a classic example of more funds needed for education.
We are generally in 50th or 51st place, (DC and Puerto Rico are included in these stats), for school funding. That is not acceptable and NO one in Arizona should be proud of this. For those that are, feel free to relocate to areas where real estate taxes are 2-4 times what they are in Arizona. You will not be missed.
Bill Jones
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.