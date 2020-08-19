Letter: Re Ms. Penelope Starr's letter "Conspiracy theory creeds"

In her letter, Penelope Starr complained about the Star's publishing of "conspiracy theory screeds" letters with "baseless, vicious and blatantly libelous content", that "is not a point of view. It is lunacy." Hmmm. Where has she been for the last 3.5 years? The Star published hundreds of such letters about Trump from Democrats. They called him a Russian spy, a mole, their asset, treasonous, and a traitor. They attacked his wife Melania, his daughter Ivana, and other family members. All over a "baseless conspiracy theory" that he colluded with the Russians in the 2016 election. Where was Ms. Starr's letter then? All of it was "vicious and blatantly libelous content, that was not a point of view, but lunacy", and I would add hate! But you must understand that liberals are intolerant of opposing viewpoints. They can dish it out but cannot take it. Fortunately, USDOJ IG Horowitz's investigation and now U.S. Attorney Durham's investigation have revealed the fraud and corruption within the government that happened against Trump.
Shane Foster
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
