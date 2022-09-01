Letter: Re: My July 17 letter: “Biden’s rape victim story.”

In my original letter from July 17 about "Biden's rape victim story", I pointed out that the perpetrator was illegally in the country from Guatemala, and associated it with Biden's border policies. On 8/8, the Star published another writer's response to it. In part it read, 'To suggest that crimes are made by some who are here illegally, neglects the overwhelming evidence of crimes committed by U.S. citizens. Please, let’s not be so political about one particularly heinous act.' I hear and read this all the time from Democrats, deflecting and conflating crimes committed by citizens versus those committed by people illegally here. The point I would like to make is that heinous crimes, such as this child rape, committed by those here illegally, and their victims, could be prevented if we had a secure border. In FY 2021, the Border Patrol arrested 10,763 "criminal non-citizens" convicted of crimes, including homicides, attempting to re-enter the country. Thus far for 2022, over 8,300.