 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: My letter about Monsoons and climate change

  • Comments

The Star thankfully posted my previous letter asking why we still have our monsoon season during Global Climate Change (GCC) and Global Warming (GW). I have since read two letters negating my letter. One writer said how he had learned in school courses, where else, that the atmosphere is 'boiling' thus causing our storms. Well, it takes the intense heat of May and June to draw up moisture from southern Mexico. Been occurring for a long time. I just took a flight to Hawaii wherein we were flying at an altitude of 30,000 feet. The atmospheric temperature outside the plane was a boiling -60F below zero. Another writer said that climate and weather were not the same thing. Really? Monsoons are a climatic activity, not weather. He said I did not mention the floods in Pakistan or receding water levels in Lake Meade. My letter was not about that, I specifically asked the question about why we continue to have a Monsoon season during GCC/GW. Not really answered.

People are also reading…

Langhorne Bilby

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: The Earth Is Flat

Media has been targeted as "liberals" by extreme right wing groups--and especially Trump--and as a result there has been a noticeable chilling…

Letter: When a poll is not a poll

On September 8, 2022, I received a call from caller ID "CMS Polling." As a member of the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Amer…

Letter: It's Time

We have to separate the RR (Real Republicans from the RINO (Kari Lake Jim Finchem Blake Masters.

Letter: Debate

I think Katie Hobbs is smart to not “debate” Kari Lake. As the old saying goes: “Never Wrestle with a Pig. You Both Get Dirty and the Pig Likes It.”

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News