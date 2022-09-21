Letter: Re: My letter about Monsoons and climate change

The Star thankfully posted my previous letter asking why we still have our monsoon season during Global Climate Change (GCC) and Global Warming (GW). I have since read two letters negating my letter. One writer said how he had learned in school courses, where else, that the atmosphere is 'boiling' thus causing our storms. Well, it takes the intense heat of May and June to draw up moisture from southern Mexico. Been occurring for a long time. I just took a flight to Hawaii wherein we were flying at an altitude of 30,000 feet. The atmospheric temperature outside the plane was a boiling -60F below zero. Another writer said that climate and weather were not the same thing. Really? Monsoons are a climatic activity, not weather. He said I did not mention the floods in Pakistan or receding water levels in Lake Meade. My letter was not about that, I specifically asked the question about why we continue to have a Monsoon season during GCC/GW. Not really answered.