Letter: Re: Need a Flicks Fix?

That was a great shout out in CALIENTE Thursday for some of the famous movies made in and around Tucson. Then today's Sports section highlights films for sports fans. The paper could do another useful story celebrating indy films made here. There's the delightful LUCKY U RANCH, a coming of age 1950s film shot here a few years ago. It features Tucson actor David Greenwood (The Rogue Theater) and Harris Kendall (600 MILES). Tucson and environs have been home to many indy film productions over the years.
Jane Doherty
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
