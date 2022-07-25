Letter: RE: New Pledge of Allegiance

Barack Obama campaigned on Oct. 30, 2008, the eve of his campaign win, ‘We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.’ That’s like saying, ‘I love my fiancée, but when we marry in five days I will fundamentally transform her.’

A Daily Star contributor wants the same fate for the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance by bizarrely inserting straight, God-fearing, gun-toting, white Christian men into our celebration of American ideals and values.

The U.S. Constitution is a very conservative document. If you don’t believe me, read it. The new Supreme Court majority fortunately has chosen to read it and obey it. No matter what the hot button issue of the day is, they return the rights granted in our founding document to the several states back to these states.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side