After increasingly high numbers of family separations and detention of children in Tucson and other communities in our borderlands, and the lack of accountability within the Border Patrol for the killings of unarmed immigrants and citizens, it is no wonder students and other community members are showing up and speaking out! I am proud of the students who escorted the Border Patrol agents off campus, and proud of community members who showed up last week in an effort to prevent a family from being separated. Students should be commended for their activism, not investigated. Tucson IS an immigrant-welcoming community after all, are we not?
Sarah Roberts
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.