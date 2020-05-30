Letter: Re-open senior recreational facility
View Comments

Letter: Re-open senior recreational facility

Please consider this a plea to the City Council to reopen the modern Carol West Senior addition at the Udall Recreation Center. This is not a place where sick or infirm nursing home residents congregate. Rather, it is a facility that provides recreational pursuits for active, citizens over 50 who crave an environment where they can engage in very healthy reasonable activities such as table tennis, pool, Yoga, chair volleyball, line dancing, Tai Chi, Mexican Train, and Wii bowling. With the extremely warm outdoor temperatures upon us, indoor safe air-conditioned premises are a boon for those who want to remain very active. Based on years of attending Udall, I know that if a re-opening occurs, the folks who participate will abide by all safe measures while in attendance. Outdoor recreation at this time of the year becomes far less desirable or healthy than active indoor regular attendance at Udall and the other local senior recreational venues.

David Lieberthal

Sonoita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News