Letter: Re-open senior recreational facility

Please consider this a plea to the City Council to reopen the modern Carol West Senior addition at the Udall Recreation Center. This is not a place where sick or infirm nursing home residents congregate. Rather, it is a facility that provides recreational pursuits for active, citizens over 50 who crave an environment where they can engage in very healthy reasonable activities such as table tennis, pool, Yoga, chair volleyball, line dancing, Tai Chi, Mexican Train, and Wii bowling. With the extremely warm outdoor temperatures upon us, indoor safe air-conditioned premises are a boon for those who want to remain very active. Based on years of attending Udall, I know that if a re-opening occurs, the folks who participate will abide by all safe measures while in attendance. Outdoor recreation at this time of the year becomes far less desirable or healthy than active indoor regular attendance at Udall and the other local senior recreational venues.
David Lieberthal
Sonoita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
